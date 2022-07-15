Investors finally get a glimpse of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) volume hitting the figure of 1.96 million.

July 14, 2022, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) trading session started at the price of $0.25, that was -5.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2525 and dropped to $0.2266 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. A 52-week range for ACRX has been $0.16 – $1.55.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -30.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.20%. With a float of $145.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.62 million.

In an organization with 43 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -33.18, operating margin of -1294.78, and the pretax margin is -1245.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 13.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 10,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 46,400 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,016,919 shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1245.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.25 million. That was better than the volume of 1.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) raw stochastic average was set at 25.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 187.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2297, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4746. However, in the short run, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2544. Second resistance stands at $0.2664. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2803. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2285, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2146. The third support level lies at $0.2026 if the price breaches the second support level.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Key Stats

There are 147,114K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 41.38 million. As of now, sales total 2,820 K while income totals -35,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 440 K while its last quarter net income were -8,670 K.