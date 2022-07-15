Search
Last month’s performance of -1.74% for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is certainly impressive

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) kicked off on July 14, 2022, at the price of $1.19, down -6.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $1.13 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Over the past 52 weeks, DOYU has traded in a range of $1.14-$5.24.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 63.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -221.60%. With a float of $317.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $320.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2155 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.89, operating margin of -7.95, and the pretax margin is -6.60.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -6.35 while generating a return on equity of -8.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.31% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) saw its 5-day average volume 0.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3182, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2396. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1767 in the near term. At $1.2233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0833. The third support level lies at $1.0367 if the price breaches the second support level.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 361.51 million has total of 317,484K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,438 M in contrast with the sum of -91,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 283,260 K and last quarter income was -13,700 K.

