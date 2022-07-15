Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) to new highs

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) kicked off on July 14, 2022, at the price of $1.21, down -2.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.165 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. Over the past 52 weeks, SPIR has traded in a range of $1.12-$19.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.90%. With a float of $115.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 269 employees.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 9.90%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Looking closely at Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4382, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1219. However, in the short run, Spire Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2317. Second resistance stands at $1.2733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0817.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 185.06 million has total of 139,594K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,380 K in contrast with the sum of -19,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,070 K and last quarter income was -18,160 K.