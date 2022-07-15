Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) to new highs

July 14, 2022, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) trading session started at the price of $62.60, that was -3.93% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.86 and dropped to $61.59 before settling in for the closing price of $64.16. A 52-week range for HIG has been $60.31 – $78.17.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 6.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.60%. With a float of $327.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $332.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 3,435,255. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 47,130 shares at a rate of $72.89, taking the stock ownership to the 172,129 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 47,214 for $73.18, making the entire transaction worth $3,455,262. This insider now owns 50,503 shares in total.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.54) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +10.56 while generating a return on equity of 12.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.48% during the next five years compared to 33.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.05 million, its volume of 1.65 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s (HIG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.47 in the near term. At $63.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $59.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Key Stats

There are 328,865K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.42 billion. As of now, sales total 22,390 M while income totals 2,365 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,393 M while its last quarter net income were 445,000 K.