NetApp Inc. (NTAP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.31%

July 14, 2022, NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) trading session started at the price of $63.50, that was 1.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.22 and dropped to $63.1575 before settling in for the closing price of $64.29. A 52-week range for NTAP has been $61.26 – $96.82.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 2.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 26.70%. With a float of $219.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.62, operating margin of +19.13, and the pretax margin is +17.31.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NetApp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NetApp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 138,210. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,125 shares at a rate of $65.04, taking the stock ownership to the 167,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s President sold 18,000 for $64.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,164,235. This insider now owns 61,075 shares in total.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.28) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +14.81 while generating a return on equity of 123.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.80% during the next five years compared to 19.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NetApp Inc. (NTAP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, NetApp Inc.’s (NTAP) raw stochastic average was set at 11.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $65.75 in the near term. At $66.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $67.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.39. The third support level lies at $61.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Key Stats

There are 221,190K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.32 billion. As of now, sales total 6,318 M while income totals 937,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,680 M while its last quarter net income were 259,000 K.