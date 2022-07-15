No matter how cynical the overall market is Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) performance over the last week is recorded -5.87%

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) kicked off on July 14, 2022, at the price of $225.00, down -2.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $225.335 and dropped to $218.88 before settling in for the closing price of $227.99. Over the past 52 weeks, APD has traded in a range of $216.24-$316.39.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 6.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.60%. With a float of $221.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 20625 employees.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is 0.32%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 03, was worth 1,733,760. In this transaction Executive VP & General Counsel of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $288.96, taking the stock ownership to the 13,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Director bought 1,679 for $297.76, making the entire transaction worth $499,939. This insider now owns 3,316 shares in total.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.35) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.13% during the next five years compared to 12.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s (APD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.50.

During the past 100 days, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s (APD) raw stochastic average was set at 12.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $240.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $263.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $225.25 in the near term. At $228.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $231.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $218.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $215.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $212.34.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 49.99 billion has total of 221,773K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,323 M in contrast with the sum of 2,099 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,945 M and last quarter income was 530,500 K.