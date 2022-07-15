Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) performance over the last week is recorded -1.67%

Company News

July 14, 2022, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) trading session started at the price of $8.19, that was -1.79% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.33 and dropped to $8.141 before settling in for the closing price of $8.40. A 52-week range for DRH has been $7.68 – $11.15.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -8.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 51.10%. With a float of $207.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 28 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.82, operating margin of -3.95, and the pretax margin is -33.88.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks. The insider ownership of DiamondRock Hospitality Company is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 327,000. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $10.90, taking the stock ownership to the 372,459 shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -34.31 while generating a return on equity of -12.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.50% during the next five years compared to -29.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)

The latest stats from [DiamondRock Hospitality Company, DRH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.12 million was inferior to 2.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (DRH) raw stochastic average was set at 16.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.43. The third major resistance level sits at $8.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.96.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Key Stats

There are 210,861K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.76 billion. As of now, sales total 567,130 K while income totals -194,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 196,830 K while its last quarter net income were 10,030 K.

