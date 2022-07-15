No matter how cynical the overall market is, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) performance over the last week is recorded -5.18%

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) on July 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $204.00, plunging -2.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $207.43 and dropped to $200.09 before settling in for the closing price of $210.83. Within the past 52 weeks, PXD’s price has moved between $125.41 and $288.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 38.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 810.30%. With a float of $240.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1932 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.25, operating margin of +36.62, and the pretax margin is +15.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 717,250. In this transaction EVP, Corporate Operations of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $286.90, taking the stock ownership to the 47,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s SVP, Human Resources sold 1,835 for $279.02, making the entire transaction worth $512,002. This insider now owns 4,876 shares in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $7) by $0.74. This company achieved a net margin of +11.82 while generating a return on equity of 12.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 810.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.54% during the next five years compared to 35.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.39, a number that is poised to hit 8.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 29.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Looking closely at Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.41.

During the past 100 days, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s (PXD) raw stochastic average was set at 6.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $250.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $219.75. However, in the short run, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $208.55. Second resistance stands at $211.66. The third major resistance level sits at $215.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $201.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $196.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $193.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 49.52 billion based on 241,959K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,643 M and income totals 2,118 M. The company made 6,172 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,009 M in sales during its previous quarter.