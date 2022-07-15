Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) average volume reaches $1.95M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) on July 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.27, plunging -2.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.28 and dropped to $0.26 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Within the past 52 weeks, NAK’s price has moved between $0.25 and $0.62.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 55.10%. With a float of $518.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.78 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -19.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.50 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., NAK], we can find that recorded value of 0.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) raw stochastic average was set at 7.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2913, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3581. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2786. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2876. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2953. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2619, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2542. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2452.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 140.90 million based on 529,779K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -25,170 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,462 K in sales during its previous quarter.