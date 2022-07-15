Now that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s volume has hit 1.36 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On July 14, 2022, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) opened at $22.56, lower -0.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.99 and dropped to $22.31 before settling in for the closing price of $22.97. Price fluctuations for AXTA have ranged from $21.44 to $34.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 1.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 120.90% at the time writing. With a float of $220.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.65, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +7.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 49,280. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $24.64, taking the stock ownership to the 20,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s SVP, Global Refinish sold 24,000 for $31.46, making the entire transaction worth $755,040. This insider now owns 27,337 shares in total.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.98 while generating a return on equity of 18.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.40% during the next five years compared to 48.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) raw stochastic average was set at 19.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.20 in the near term. At $23.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.84.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Key Stats

There are currently 221,468K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,416 M according to its annual income of 263,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,174 M and its income totaled 41,500 K.