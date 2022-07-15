Now that Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s volume has hit 1.32 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) on July 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.25, soaring 1.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.2301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Within the past 52 weeks, KTRA’s price has moved between $0.14 and $1.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -83.30%. With a float of $44.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.13 million.

In an organization with 4 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 25,795. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,700 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $19,430. This insider now owns 37,186 shares in total.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -706.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 15.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2126, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4758. However, in the short run, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2632. Second resistance stands at $0.2766. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2931. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2168. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2034.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.09 million based on 65,533K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -38,300 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,356 K in sales during its previous quarter.