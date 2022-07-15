Radian Group Inc. (RDN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.26% last month.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) kicked off on July 14, 2022, at the price of $20.13, down -0.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.50 and dropped to $20.07 before settling in for the closing price of $20.54. Over the past 52 weeks, RDN has traded in a range of $17.97-$24.84.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 1.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.70%. With a float of $171.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1800 employees.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Radian Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 213,300. In this transaction Sr. EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $21.33, taking the stock ownership to the 128,534 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Non-Exec Chairman of the Board sold 5,982 for $21.60, making the entire transaction worth $129,211. This insider now owns 8,050 shares in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 25.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.90% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) raw stochastic average was set at 35.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.60 in the near term. At $20.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.90. The third support level lies at $19.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.48 billion has total of 172,802K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,330 M in contrast with the sum of 600,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 292,980 K and last quarter income was 181,130 K.