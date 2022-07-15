Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -18.00% last month.

July 14, 2022, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) trading session started at the price of $3.70, that was -9.16% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.72 and dropped to $3.33 before settling in for the closing price of $3.71. A 52-week range for FRBK has been $2.91 – $5.67.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 20.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 217.90%. With a float of $41.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 467 employees.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Republic First Bancorp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Republic First Bancorp Inc. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 17,078. In this transaction Chief Credit Officer of this company sold 3,375 shares at a rate of $5.06, taking the stock ownership to the 60,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,731 for $5.06, making the entire transaction worth $13,819. This insider now owns 56,645 shares in total.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +13.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 217.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) raw stochastic average was set at 1.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.62 in the near term. At $3.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.08. The third support level lies at $2.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Key Stats

There are 63,754K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 188.45 million. As of now, sales total 180,550 K while income totals 25,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 37,606 K while its last quarter net income were 6,096 K.