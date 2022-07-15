Search
Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is expecting -14.75% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Analyst Insights

On July 14, 2022, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) opened at $197.59, higher 2.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $202.15 and dropped to $196.16 before settling in for the closing price of $197.53. Price fluctuations for TSCO have ranged from $166.49 to $241.54 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 13.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.00% at the time writing. With a float of $111.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.05, operating margin of +10.76, and the pretax margin is +10.05.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tractor Supply Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 1,484,483. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,150 shares at a rate of $207.62, taking the stock ownership to the 17,130 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director sold 5,200 for $195.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,014,522. This insider now owns 24,280 shares in total.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +7.83 while generating a return on equity of 50.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 26.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.80% during the next five years compared to 21.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 228.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.71, a number that is poised to hit 3.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Looking closely at Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.79.

During the past 100 days, Tractor Supply Company’s (TSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 47.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $195.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $213.64. However, in the short run, Tractor Supply Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $203.90. Second resistance stands at $206.02. The third major resistance level sits at $209.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $197.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $194.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $191.92.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Key Stats

There are currently 111,882K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,731 M according to its annual income of 997,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,024 M and its income totaled 187,230 K.

Sana Meer
