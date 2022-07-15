UpHealth Inc. (UPH) average volume reaches $416.66K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on July 14, 2022, with UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) stock priced at $0.55, down -11.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.57 and dropped to $0.47 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. UPH’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $6.94 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -502.50%. With a float of $69.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 882 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.67, operating margin of -36.23, and the pretax margin is -276.89.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of UpHealth Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 59,067. In this transaction Chief Strategy Officer of this company bought 17,382 shares at a rate of $3.40, taking the stock ownership to the 7,647,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer bought 12,618 for $3.42, making the entire transaction worth $43,101. This insider now owns 7,629,702 shares in total.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -275.47 while generating a return on equity of -140.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -502.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UpHealth Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UpHealth Inc. (UPH)

Looking closely at UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, UpHealth Inc.’s (UPH) raw stochastic average was set at 1.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6585, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7416. However, in the short run, UpHealth Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5500. Second resistance stands at $0.6100. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4100. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3500.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 71.42 million, the company has a total of 143,840K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 123,800 K while annual income is -340,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 35,970 K while its latest quarter income was -17,450 K.