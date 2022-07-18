$14.47M in average volume shows that KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is heading in the right direction

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) on July 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.50, plunging -1.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.04 and dropped to $13.07 before settling in for the closing price of $14.13. Within the past 52 weeks, BEKE’s price has moved between $7.31 and $40.20.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -146.50%. With a float of $877.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 110082 workers is very important to gauge.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KE Holdings Inc. is 0.66%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -146.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Trading Performance Indicators

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

The latest stats from [KE Holdings Inc., BEKE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.01 million was inferior to 15.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) raw stochastic average was set at 48.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.66. The third major resistance level sits at $15.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.72. The third support level lies at $12.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 146.42 billion based on 1,191,224K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,672 M and income totals -82,250 K. The company made 1,979 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -97,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.