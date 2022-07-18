180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

On July 15, 2022, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) opened at $1.10, higher 6.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.07 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. Price fluctuations for ATNF have ranged from $0.79 to $9.72 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.00% at the time writing. With a float of $22.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7 workers is very important to gauge.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 180 Life Sciences Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 8.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 31,840. In this transaction COO / Chief Business Officer of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $3.98, taking the stock ownership to the 20,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 10, when Company’s Interim CFO bought 3,800 for $3.87, making the entire transaction worth $14,706. This insider now owns 76,408 shares in total.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF)

The latest stats from [180 Life Sciences Corp., ATNF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.31 million was inferior to 0.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s (ATNF) raw stochastic average was set at 13.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2153, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0104. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8800. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6900.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Key Stats

There are currently 34,144K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -20,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 1,564 K.