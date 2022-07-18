21.00% volatility in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) last month: This is a red flag warning

On July 15, 2022, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) opened at $0.8215, higher 28.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.1295 and dropped to $0.8211 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Price fluctuations for PBTS have ranged from $0.25 to $2.27 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $33.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 236 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.39, operating margin of -25.28, and the pretax margin is -30.09.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 46.62%, while institutional ownership is 2.62%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -29.11 while generating a return on equity of -11.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77

Technical Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) saw its 5-day average volume 3.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 60.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 245.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 221.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6150, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6437. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2060 in the near term. At $1.3219, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5144. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8976, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7051. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5892.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Key Stats

There are currently 9,180K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 61.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,090 K according to its annual income of -9,340 K.