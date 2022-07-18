Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

$43.43M in average volume shows that SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is heading in the right direction

Company News

July 15, 2022, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) trading session started at the price of $6.04, that was 6.43% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.30 and dropped to $5.93 before settling in for the closing price of $5.91. A 52-week range for SOFI has been $4.82 – $24.65.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -149.50%. With a float of $720.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $852.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2500 workers is very important to gauge.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 34.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 298,973. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 53,540 shares at a rate of $5.58, taking the stock ownership to the 3,567,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 50,000 for $5.48, making the entire transaction worth $274,000. This insider now owns 1,831,223 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

The latest stats from [SoFi Technologies Inc., SOFI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 20.43 million was inferior to 53.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 17.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.54. The third major resistance level sits at $6.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.80. The third support level lies at $5.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

There are 915,824K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.41 billion. As of now, sales total 1,088 M while income totals -483,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 353,820 K while its last quarter net income were -110,360 K.

Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

