A look at Vertex Energy Inc.’s (VTNR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on July 15, 2022, with Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) stock priced at $9.96, up 7.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.64 and dropped to $9.86 before settling in for the closing price of $9.85. VTNR’s price has ranged from $3.30 to $18.10 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 3.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.70%. With a float of $49.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 282 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.81, operating margin of -9.51, and the pretax margin is -26.26.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Vertex Energy Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 37.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 12, was worth 738,361. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 71,133 shares at a rate of $10.38, taking the stock ownership to the 547,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Director sold 99,621 for $16.33, making the entire transaction worth $1,626,811. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -28.16 while generating a return on equity of -115.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -2.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vertex Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)

Looking closely at Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Vertex Energy Inc.’s (VTNR) raw stochastic average was set at 43.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.68. However, in the short run, Vertex Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.89. Second resistance stands at $11.15. The third major resistance level sits at $11.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.33.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 636.14 million, the company has a total of 75,534K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 115,780 K while annual income is -18,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40,220 K while its latest quarter income was -4,970 K.