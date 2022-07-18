Search
A major move is in the offing as Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) market cap hits 149.40 million

Markets

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) on July 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.37, soaring 2.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.38 and dropped to $0.36 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Within the past 52 weeks, CEI’s price has moved between $0.33 and $4.85.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -40.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.10%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 298.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Looking closely at Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI), its last 5-days average volume was 11.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 45.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5563, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9058. However, in the short run, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3765. Second resistance stands at $0.3850. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3925. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3605, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3530. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3445.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 149.40 million based on 440,270K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 140 K and income totals -68,160 K. The company made 140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -68,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.

100% free. stop anytime no spam