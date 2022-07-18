Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 53.40% last month.

Company News

July 15, 2022, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) trading session started at the price of $0.85, that was 19.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. A 52-week range for AREB has been $0.60 – $9.44.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.10%. With a float of $4.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.79 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Rebel Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 12.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.79

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 23.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 239.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8374, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0592. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1500 in the near term. At $1.2400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7600. The third support level lies at $0.6700 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

There are 4,741K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.20 million. As of now, sales total 987 K while income totals -6,099 K. Its latest quarter income was 154 K while its last quarter net income were -2,628 K.

Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A major move is in the offing as Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) market cap hits 881.92 million

Steve Mayer -
Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) on July 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.45, plunging -8.20% from the previous trading...
Read more

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) last year’s performance of -84.30% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On July 15, 2022, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) opened at $4.66, lower -8.32% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 27,440 K

admin -
A new trading day began on Friday, with Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) stock priced at $2.25, up 20.00% from the previous day of trading....
Read more

