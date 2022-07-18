Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is expecting -9.13% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on July 15, 2022, with Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) stock priced at $6.095, up 2.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.20 and dropped to $5.99 before settling in for the closing price of $6.04. NLY’s price has ranged from $5.45 to $8.94 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 318.80%. With a float of $1.46 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 171 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,112,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 1,669,013 shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 318.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.99% during the next five years compared to 2.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 29.05 million, its volume of 20.93 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) raw stochastic average was set at 35.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.25 in the near term. At $6.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.83.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.43 billion, the company has a total of 1,461,012K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,836 M while annual income is 2,390 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,171 M while its latest quarter income was 2,022 M.