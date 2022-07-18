Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) kicked off on July 15, 2022, at the price of $0.38, down -5.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3805 and dropped to $0.3465 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Over the past 52 weeks, AGTC has traded in a range of $0.36-$4.13.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -59.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 18.80%. With a float of $50.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 83 employees.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 6,250. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 8,070 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 55,883 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,994 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $3,376. This insider now owns 21,006 shares in total.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.38) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -11565.80 while generating a return on equity of -73.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s (AGTC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 37.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) saw its 5-day average volume 4.95 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s (AGTC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 334.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 166.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7969, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6716. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3742 in the near term. At $0.3944, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4082. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3402, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3264. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3062.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.91 million has total of 50,732K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 500 K in contrast with the sum of -57,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -14,294 K.