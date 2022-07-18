Bank of America Corporation (BAC) soared 7.04 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on July 15, 2022, with Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) stock priced at $30.65, up 7.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.63 and dropped to $30.61 before settling in for the closing price of $30.13. BAC’s price has ranged from $29.67 to $50.11 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -1.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.70%. With a float of $8.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.14 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 208000 employees.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 28, was worth 830,524. In this transaction Pres, Merill Wealth Mgmt of this company sold 18,407 shares at a rate of $45.12, taking the stock ownership to the 281,405 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Director sold 2,200 for $48.22, making the entire transaction worth $106,091. This insider now owns 36,817 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.8 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.39 while generating a return on equity of 11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.72% during the next five years compared to 19.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bank of America Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) saw its 5-day average volume 48.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 52.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.05 in the near term. At $33.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.01.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 242.75 billion, the company has a total of 8,056,881K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 93,851 M while annual income is 31,978 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,550 M while its latest quarter income was 7,067 M.