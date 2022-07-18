Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.85 million

Markets

July 15, 2022, BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) trading session started at the price of $0.60, that was -28.94% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6275 and dropped to $0.44 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. A 52-week range for BIMI has been $0.40 – $13.35.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.00% over the last five years. With a float of $9.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.57 million.

The firm has a total of 524 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.97, operating margin of -29.94, and the pretax margin is -128.89.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BIMI International Medical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BIMI International Medical Inc. is 21.04%, while institutional ownership is 18.60%.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -129.20 while generating a return on equity of -250.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -29.40

Technical Analysis of BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BIMI International Medical Inc., BIMI], we can find that recorded value of 0.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, BIMI International Medical Inc.’s (BIMI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6051, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9616. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5650. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6900. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7525. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3775, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3150. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1900.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Key Stats

There are 10,359K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.00 million. As of now, sales total 27,080 K while income totals -34,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,020 K while its last quarter net income were -2,740 K.

