Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) 20 Days SMA touches -40.64%: The odds favor the bear

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) kicked off on July 15, 2022, at the price of $2.70, up 12.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.83 and dropped to $2.565 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has traded in a range of $1.12-$6.96.

While this was happening, with a float of $87.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 517 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.50, operating margin of -36.49, and the pretax margin is -81.29.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 7.54%, while institutional ownership is 34.32%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -78.68 while generating a return on equity of -19.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Looking closely at Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.20. However, in the short run, Borr Drilling Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.90. Second resistance stands at $3.00. The third major resistance level sits at $3.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.38.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 384.44 million has total of 55,030K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 245,300 K in contrast with the sum of -193,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 82,000 K and last quarter income was -51,300 K.

