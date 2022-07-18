Can Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) drop of -9.50% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) on July 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3025, plunging -6.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.305 and dropped to $0.278 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Within the past 52 weeks, QTNT’s price has moved between $0.23 and $3.81.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 11.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.30%. With a float of $77.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 436 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.80, operating margin of -269.58, and the pretax margin is -322.40.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 20,025. In this transaction Director of this company bought 84,808 shares at a rate of $0.24, taking the stock ownership to the 216,088 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 66,666 for $0.30, making the entire transaction worth $20,000. This insider now owns 483,333 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.27) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -324.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Quotient Limited (QTNT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

The latest stats from [Quotient Limited, QTNT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.21 million was superior to 1.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 4.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 145.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3592, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4327. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2973. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3147. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3243. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2703, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2607. The third support level lies at $0.2433 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.90 million based on 103,216K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 38,510 K and income totals -125,130 K. The company made 9,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.