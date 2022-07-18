Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -9.40% last month.

A new trading day began on July 15, 2022, with Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) stock priced at $1.06, up 6.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. CCO’s price has ranged from $0.91 to $4.10 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -3.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.20%. With a float of $467.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $470.57 million.

In an organization with 4600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.86, operating margin of +6.69, and the pretax margin is -20.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 886,557. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 561,112 shares at a rate of $1.58, taking the stock ownership to the 104,872,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 68,207 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $253,730. This insider now owns 167,551 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -35.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.77 million. That was better than the volume of 3.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4752, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7808. However, in the short run, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0933. Second resistance stands at $1.1267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9667. The third support level lies at $0.9333 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 475.30 million, the company has a total of 475,291K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,241 M while annual income is -433,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 525,690 K while its latest quarter income was -89,870 K.