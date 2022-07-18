Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) with a beta value of -1.37 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

July 15, 2022, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) trading session started at the price of $1.04, that was -17.94% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.0498 and dropped to $0.84 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. A 52-week range for EVFM has been $0.28 – $14.93.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 25.70%. With a float of $155.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 119 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.37, operating margin of -2023.30, and the pretax margin is -2488.78.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 4.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 49,702. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 141,000 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 236,722 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 40,594 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $15,020. This insider now owns 480,982 shares in total.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$4.95 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$3.41) by -$1.54. This company achieved a net margin of -2488.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)

Looking closely at Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM), its last 5-days average volume was 25.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 13.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s (EVFM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 486.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 278.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7907, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.3468. However, in the short run, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0052. Second resistance stands at $1.1324. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2150. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7954, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7128. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5856.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) Key Stats

There are 12,154K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 51.40 million. As of now, sales total 8,240 K while income totals -205,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,250 K while its last quarter net income were -31,890 K.