Investors finally get a glimpse of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) volume hitting the figure of 9.4 million.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) kicked off on July 15, 2022, at the price of $20.13, up 0.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.16 and dropped to $20.13 before settling in for the closing price of $20.13. Over the past 52 weeks, PSTH has traded in a range of $19.54-$21.15.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 179.50%. With a float of $199.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.00 million.

In an organization with 4 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of 21.59.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s (PSTH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1876034.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31

Technical Analysis of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.13 million. That was better than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s (PSTH) raw stochastic average was set at 97.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.86. However, in the short run, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.16. Second resistance stands at $20.18. The third major resistance level sits at $20.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.12. The third support level lies at $20.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.03 billion has total of 200,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 833,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -18,510 K.