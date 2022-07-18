Investors must take note of Qurate Retail Inc.’s (QRTEB) performance last week, which was 74.19%.

A new trading day began on July 15, 2022, with Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEB) stock priced at $5.65, up 6.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.60 and dropped to $5.45 before settling in for the closing price of $6.07. QRTEB’s price has ranged from $3.04 to $11.36 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 26745 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.22, operating margin of +10.47, and the pretax margin is +4.54.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Qurate Retail Inc. is 88.19%, while institutional ownership is 1.13%.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +2.42 while generating a return on equity of 8.78.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Qurate Retail Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.90

Technical Analysis of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB)

The latest stats from [Qurate Retail Inc., QRTEB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.35 million was superior to 0.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Qurate Retail Inc.’s (QRTEB) raw stochastic average was set at 63.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 244.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.66. The third major resistance level sits at $9.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.36. The third support level lies at $3.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 52.99 million, the company has a total of 382,010K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,044 M while annual income is 340,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,883 M while its latest quarter income was 1,000 K.