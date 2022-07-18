Search
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 20.41 million

On July 15, 2022, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) opened at $3.19, lower -1.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.19 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $3.13. Price fluctuations for KGC have ranged from $3.04 to $7.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -82.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.23 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

The firm has a total of 8970 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.22, operating margin of +18.66, and the pretax margin is +12.59.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kinross Gold Corporation is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.93 while generating a return on equity of 3.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.62% during the next five years compared to 32.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kinross Gold Corporation, KGC], we can find that recorded value of 18.9 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 21.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Kinross Gold Corporation’s (KGC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.28. The third major resistance level sits at $3.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.81.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Key Stats

There are currently 1,299,881K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,729 M according to its annual income of 221,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 768,000 K and its income totaled -523,800 K.

100% free. stop anytime no spam