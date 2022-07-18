Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) to new highs

A new trading day began on July 15, 2022, with Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) stock priced at $0.20, down -30.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.20 and dropped to $0.15 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. SYN’s price has ranged from $0.18 to $0.57 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 71.20%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16 employees.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -38.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

Looking closely at Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s (SYN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2166, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2920. However, in the short run, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1913. Second resistance stands at $0.2195. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2391. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1435, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1239. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0957.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.52 million, the company has a total of 158,438K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -14,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,273 K.