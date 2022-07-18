LFST (LifeStance Health Group Inc.) climbed 7.73 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On July 15, 2022, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) opened at $5.72, higher 7.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.00 and dropped to $5.54 before settling in for the closing price of $5.56. Price fluctuations for LFST have ranged from $4.77 to $26.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -26.00% at the time writing. With a float of $316.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6635 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -42.42, and the pretax margin is -49.90.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LifeStance Health Group Inc. is 13.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 1,751,518. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 328,615 shares at a rate of $5.33, taking the stock ownership to the 23,148,931 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Chief Growth Officer sold 85,879 for $5.32, making the entire transaction worth $456,876. This insider now owns 4,344,065 shares in total.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -46.02 while generating a return on equity of -23.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

Looking closely at LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (LFST) raw stochastic average was set at 18.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.92. However, in the short run, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.15. Second resistance stands at $6.30. The third major resistance level sits at $6.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.23.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Key Stats

There are currently 374,323K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 667,510 K according to its annual income of -307,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 203,100 K and its income totaled -62,330 K.