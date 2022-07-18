Search
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, General Motors Company (GM) performance over the last week is recorded 1.73%

Analyst Insights

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) kicked off on July 15, 2022, at the price of $32.25, up 4.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.925 and dropped to $31.71 before settling in for the closing price of $31.59. Over the past 52 weeks, GM has traded in a range of $30.33-$67.21.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -3.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 54.70%. With a float of $1.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 157000 employees.

General Motors Company (GM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of General Motors Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 1,001,181. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 25,645 shares at a rate of $39.04, taking the stock ownership to the 64,170 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO bought 35,000 for $38.79, making the entire transaction worth $1,357,650. This insider now owns 110,000 shares in total.

General Motors Company (GM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.67) by $0.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.90% during the next five years compared to 2.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at General Motors Company’s (GM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Motors Company (GM)

Looking closely at General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), its last 5-days average volume was 16.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 18.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, General Motors Company’s (GM) raw stochastic average was set at 14.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.93. However, in the short run, General Motors Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.29. Second resistance stands at $33.72. The third major resistance level sits at $34.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.86.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 46.07 billion has total of 1,458,241K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 127,004 M in contrast with the sum of 10,019 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,979 M and last quarter income was 2,939 M.

134699

