Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) posted a -3.27% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) on July 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.89, soaring 0.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.975 and dropped to $3.77 before settling in for the closing price of $3.82. Within the past 52 weeks, NU’s price has moved between $3.26 and $12.24.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.80%. With a float of $2.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.79 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6068 employees.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd. is 8.21%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Looking closely at Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU), its last 5-days average volume was 18.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 19.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 8.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.96. Second resistance stands at $4.07. The third major resistance level sits at $4.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.55.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.71 billion based on 4,609,989K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,698 M and income totals -164,990 K. The company made 877,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -45,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

Sana Meer
Sana Meer

