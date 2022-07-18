Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) posted a -22.64% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) kicked off on July 15, 2022, at the price of $0.46, down -12.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4699 and dropped to $0.401 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Over the past 52 weeks, QNRX has traded in a range of $0.32-$35.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.90%. With a float of $5.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4 employees.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 17.47%, while institutional ownership is 11.40%.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (QNRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

Looking closely at Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

During the past 100 days, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (QNRX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 198.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5465, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5015. However, in the short run, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4529. Second resistance stands at $0.4959. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5218. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3840, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3581. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3151.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.90 million has total of 10,035K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -21,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -1,683 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) performance over the last week is recorded -3.51%

Sana Meer -
Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) on July 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.64, plunging -10.57% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) performance over the last week is recorded -8.59%

Sana Meer -
July 15, 2022, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) trading session started at the price of $1.51, that was 0.68% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

$419.46K in average volume shows that Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On July 15, 2022, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) opened at $11.56, lower -12.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam