Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) posted a -22.64% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) kicked off on July 15, 2022, at the price of $0.46, down -12.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4699 and dropped to $0.401 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Over the past 52 weeks, QNRX has traded in a range of $0.32-$35.52.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.90%. With a float of $5.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4 employees.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 17.47%, while institutional ownership is 11.40%.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (QNRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

Looking closely at Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (QNRX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 198.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5465, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5015. However, in the short run, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4529. Second resistance stands at $0.4959. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5218. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3840, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3581. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3151.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.90 million has total of 10,035K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -21,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -1,683 K.