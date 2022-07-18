Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) with a beta value of 0.92 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) on July 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.32, soaring 0.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.35 and dropped to $6.265 before settling in for the closing price of $6.29. Within the past 52 weeks, SIRI’s price has moved between $5.69 and $6.78.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 916.90%. With a float of $704.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.95 billion.

The firm has a total of 5590 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Broadcasting industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 349,207. In this transaction Director of this company sold 56,233 shares at a rate of $6.21, taking the stock ownership to the 294,216 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 12,365 for $6.17, making the entire transaction worth $76,292. This insider now owns 412,968 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 916.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.75% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sirius XM Holdings Inc., SIRI], we can find that recorded value of 13.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 19.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 60.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.41. The third major resistance level sits at $6.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.21.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.76 billion based on 3,936,116K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,696 M and income totals 1,314 M. The company made 2,186 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 309,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.