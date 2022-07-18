Search
Steve Mayer
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) is expecting -26.38% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) kicked off on July 15, 2022, at the price of $73.51, down -8.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.51 and dropped to $63.28 before settling in for the closing price of $72.80. Over the past 52 weeks, SPB has traded in a range of $72.59-$107.22.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -9.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -81.30%. With a float of $39.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.88, operating margin of +6.77, and the pretax margin is -0.37.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.42) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.50 while generating a return on equity of 1.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -81.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.20% during the next five years compared to 20.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s (SPB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.35 million, its volume of 0.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.13.

During the past 100 days, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s (SPB) raw stochastic average was set at 11.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $72.39 in the near term. At $78.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $82.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.93.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.97 billion has total of 40,776K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,998 M in contrast with the sum of 189,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 807,800 K and last quarter income was 16,000 K.

