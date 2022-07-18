VINO (Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.) dropped -15.81 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On July 15, 2022, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) opened at $0.4382, lower -15.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4411 and dropped to $0.3601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Price fluctuations for VINO have ranged from $0.31 to $4.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 26.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 81.50% at the time writing. With a float of $6.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.44 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 80 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.39, operating margin of -49.07, and the pretax margin is -48.60.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is 31.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -44.59 while generating a return on equity of -29.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35

Technical Analysis of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.19 million, its volume of 2.64 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8448, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0286. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4204 in the near term. At $0.4712, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5014. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3394, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3092. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2584.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Key Stats

There are currently 13,183K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,920 K according to its annual income of -2,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 430 K and its income totaled -2,200 K.