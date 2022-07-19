Search
Steve Mayer
$14.07M in average volume shows that AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is heading in the right direction

July 18, 2022, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) trading session started at the price of $11.71, that was -0.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.73 and dropped to $11.36 before settling in for the closing price of $11.69. A 52-week range for AGNC has been $9.99 – $16.75.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -4.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 286.60%. With a float of $521.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $524.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 50 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +34.13, and the pretax margin is +31.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AGNC Investment Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 2,819,760. In this transaction Director, Executive Chair of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 667,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $5,639,520. This insider now owns 2,066,178 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.63) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +31.03 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is doing with its current performance indicators. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Looking closely at AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC), its last 5-days average volume was 7.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 44.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.79. However, in the short run, AGNC Investment Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.77. Second resistance stands at $11.94. The third major resistance level sits at $12.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

There are 523,360K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.94 billion. As of now, sales total 1,361 M while income totals 749,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 475,000 K while its last quarter net income were -651,000 K.

100% free. stop anytime no spam