14.31% volatility in Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) last month: This is a red flag warning

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) on July 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.21, soaring 5.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.226 and dropped to $0.2056 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Within the past 52 weeks, GRNQ’s price has moved between $0.18 and $2.37.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -0.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -216.10%. With a float of $36.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.67 million.

In an organization with 55 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.98, operating margin of +76.12, and the pretax margin is -486.76.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Conglomerates industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Greenpro Capital Corp. is 42.12%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 385,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 385,000 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 10,650,838 shares.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -486.46 while generating a return on equity of -106.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -216.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.58 million. That was better than the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Greenpro Capital Corp.’s (GRNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 11.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2883, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5390. However, in the short run, Greenpro Capital Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2273. Second resistance stands at $0.2368. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2477. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2069, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1960. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1865.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.93 million based on 78,672K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,950 K and income totals -14,350 K. The company made 580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.