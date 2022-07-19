Search
Steve Mayer

-33.14% percent quarterly performance for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is not indicative of the underlying story

On July 18, 2022, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) opened at $1.12, higher 6.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. Price fluctuations for GTE have ranged from $0.44 to $2.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 280.00% at the time writing. With a float of $359.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $367.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 319 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.15, operating margin of +32.50, and the pretax margin is +4.88.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.06%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.97 while generating a return on equity of 15.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 280.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.30% during the next five years compared to -26.57% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.56 million, its volume of 4.88 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s (GTE) raw stochastic average was set at 13.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4578, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1986. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1967 in the near term. At $1.2433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0633. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0167.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Key Stats

There are currently 368,461K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 545.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 473,720 K according to its annual income of 42,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 174,570 K and its income totaled 14,120 K.

Steve Mayer

