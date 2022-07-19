$480.79K in average volume shows that Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is heading in the right direction

July 18, 2022, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) trading session started at the price of $27.13, that was 6.54% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.62 and dropped to $25.90 before settling in for the closing price of $26.14. A 52-week range for CCRN has been $14.23 – $30.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 15.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 53.60%. With a float of $36.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2250 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.78, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +7.94.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 205,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $20.54, taking the stock ownership to the 245,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 17,458 for $20.72, making the entire transaction worth $361,730. This insider now owns 205,812 shares in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.31) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 58.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.09% during the next five years compared to 74.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Looking closely at Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.96 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) raw stochastic average was set at 94.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.70. However, in the short run, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.01. Second resistance stands at $30.18. The third major resistance level sits at $31.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.57.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Key Stats

There are 38,214K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.02 billion. As of now, sales total 1,677 M while income totals 132,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 788,730 K while its last quarter net income were 61,980 K.