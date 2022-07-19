A look at BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 18, 2022, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) opened at $0.69, higher 7.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7248 and dropped to $0.676 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Price fluctuations for BTCM have ranged from $0.60 to $14.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 202.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -53.40% at the time writing. With a float of $38.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.01 million.

The firm has a total of 153 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BIT Mining Limited is 13.81%, while institutional ownership is 11.40%.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2015, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.75% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BIT Mining Limited (BTCM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92

Technical Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BIT Mining Limited, BTCM], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3193, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1771. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7183. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7459. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7671. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6695, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6483. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6207.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Key Stats

There are currently 71,008K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 52.98 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,329 M according to its annual income of -60,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 296,680 K and its income totaled -3,050 K.