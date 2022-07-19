Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A look at Epizyme Inc.’s (EPZM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

On July 18, 2022, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) opened at $1.48, lower 0.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.48 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. Price fluctuations for EPZM have ranged from $0.41 to $7.59 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 36.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.60% at the time writing. With a float of $91.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 250 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.03, operating margin of -630.54, and the pretax margin is -670.91.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Epizyme Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 2,467. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 2,741 shares at a rate of $0.90, taking the stock ownership to the 94,563 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Corporate Controller sold 222 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $333. This insider now owns 28,632 shares in total.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.35) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -670.96 while generating a return on equity of -305.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.00% during the next five years compared to -4.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Epizyme Inc. (EPZM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.21 in one year’s time.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

Technical Analysis of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)

Looking closely at Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Epizyme Inc.’s (EPZM) raw stochastic average was set at 78.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8616, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0974. However, in the short run, Epizyme Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4933. Second resistance stands at $1.5067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4667. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4533.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) Key Stats

There are currently 168,329K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 249.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 37,430 K according to its annual income of -251,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,700 K and its income totaled -55,510 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of Gevo Inc.’s (GEVO) performance last week, which was 4.70%.

Sana Meer -
Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) kicked off on July 18, 2022, at the price of $2.45, up 2.08% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) with a beta value of 1.04 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Shaun Noe -
Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) on July 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $74.35, soaring 0.28% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Now that United States Steel Corporation’s volume has hit 9.24 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
July 18, 2022, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) trading session started at the price of $18.30, that was 4.34% jump from the session...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam