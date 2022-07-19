A major move is in the offing as Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) market cap hits 653.59 million

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) on July 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.54, soaring 3.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.757 and dropped to $2.51 before settling in for the closing price of $2.46. Within the past 52 weeks, BKKT’s price has moved between $1.98 and $50.80.

With a float of $41.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 579 employees.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 18.90%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 43,680. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 8,320,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 14,115 for $10.14, making the entire transaction worth $143,126. This insider now owns 8,963,551 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Looking closely at Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.28. However, in the short run, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.69. Second resistance stands at $2.85. The third major resistance level sits at $2.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.20.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 653.59 million based on 263,732K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 39,440 K and income totals -183,210 K. The company made 12,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.