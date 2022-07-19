Amyris Inc. (AMRS) 20 Days SMA touches -14.35%: The odds favor the bear

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) kicked off on July 18, 2022, at the price of $1.89, down -3.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.9608 and dropped to $1.73 before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. Over the past 52 weeks, AMRS has traded in a range of $1.47-$16.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 38.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 50.80%. With a float of $224.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $312.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 980 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.77, operating margin of -48.31, and the pretax margin is -79.67.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Amyris Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 49.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 117,918. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 55,576 shares at a rate of $2.12, taking the stock ownership to the 492,701 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER- SECRETARY sold 94,033 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $169,419. This insider now owns 63,333 shares in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -79.12 while generating a return on equity of -679.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Looking closely at Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS), its last 5-days average volume was 4.86 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1942, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4721. However, in the short run, Amyris Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8972. Second resistance stands at $2.0444. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1280. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6664, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5828. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4356.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 593.55 million has total of 319,714K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 341,820 K in contrast with the sum of -270,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 57,710 K and last quarter income was -107,310 K.