Amyris Inc. (AMRS) 20 Days SMA touches -14.35%: The odds favor the bear

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) kicked off on July 18, 2022, at the price of $1.89, down -3.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.9608 and dropped to $1.73 before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. Over the past 52 weeks, AMRS has traded in a range of $1.47-$16.72.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 38.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 50.80%. With a float of $224.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $312.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 980 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.77, operating margin of -48.31, and the pretax margin is -79.67.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Amyris Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 49.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 117,918. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 55,576 shares at a rate of $2.12, taking the stock ownership to the 492,701 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER- SECRETARY sold 94,033 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $169,419. This insider now owns 63,333 shares in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -79.12 while generating a return on equity of -679.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Looking closely at Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS), its last 5-days average volume was 4.86 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1942, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4721. However, in the short run, Amyris Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8972. Second resistance stands at $2.0444. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1280. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6664, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5828. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4356.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 593.55 million has total of 319,714K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 341,820 K in contrast with the sum of -270,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 57,710 K and last quarter income was -107,310 K.

