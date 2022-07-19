Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

BITF (Bitfarms Ltd.) climbed 6.84 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

July 18, 2022, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) trading session started at the price of $1.25, that was 6.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. A 52-week range for BITF has been $1.04 – $9.36.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 168.10%. With a float of $171.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.50 million.

The firm has a total of 106 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bitfarms Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 13.85%, while institutional ownership is 12.96%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bitfarms Ltd., BITF], we can find that recorded value of 2.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 6.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6230, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9662. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0467.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

There are 198,999K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 324.68 million. As of now, sales total 169,490 K while income totals 22,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 40,330 K while its last quarter net income were 4,520 K.

